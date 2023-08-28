G20 Summit: Delhi Police issues traffic, Metro advisories. Check routes to avoid

Ahead of the G20 Summit in the national capital next month, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory to facilitate hassle-free movement of various modes of transport. “In the interest of public safety and convenience of general public, elaborate regulations on vehicular movements will be in place in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially in New Delhi District and its surrounding areas,” the traffic police wrote in its bulletin.

G20 leaders’ summit is scheduled on September 9-10 in New Delhi (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 at Pragati Maidan's state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre.

Traffic regulations: What's allowed and what's not

Non-destined vehicles will be compulsorily diverted towards Eastern & Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes. These vehicles are not allowed to enter Delhi. Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter Delhi. However, goods vehicles carrying Essential Commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies - having valid ‘No Entry Permissions’ will be allowed to enter. Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi. All such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road. Buses already present in Delhi will operate on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. These buses will be allowed to exit from Delhi. General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses already present in Delhi shall be allowed on the Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. TSRs and taxis will be allowed to ply on the road network outside New Delhi. However, taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside the New Delhi District will be allowed to ply on the road network inside the New Delhi District. Movement of passengers to the airport, New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations, and traffic entering Delhi will be facilitated. Bonafide residents and authorized vehicles will be allowed to move within New Delhi District. Vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management, etc. for hotels, hospitals, and other important installations will be allowed after verification. While, bonafide residents, authorized vehicles, and essential service providers mentioned above will have to carry documents to prove their identity.

Traffic diversions

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

General traffic, except goods vehicles and buses, will be allowed into Delhi from Rajokari Border. Further, this traffic will be compulsorily diverted from NH-48 to Rao Tula Ram Marg – Olof Palme Marg. No vehicular movement will be allowed on NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan.

All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses such as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses will not be allowed to ply on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from September 7 to September 10.

Traffic diversion for North-South corridor

From Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Noida Link Road – Pusta Road –Yudhistir Setu – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Ring Road – Majnu Ka Tila. From AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover – Rajouri Garden Junction – Ring Road – Punjabi Bagh Junction – Ring Road – Azad Pur Chowk.

Traffic diversion for East-West corridor

From Sun Dial/DND Flyover - Ring Road –Ashram Chowk – Moolchand Underpass – AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover. From Yudhisthir Setu – Ring Road – Chandgi Ram Akhara – Mall Road – Azad Pur Chowk – Ring Road – Lala Jagat Narayan Marg.

Traffic diversion for New Delhi railway station

From South & West Delhi: Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road –Naraina Flyover – Mayapuri Chowk – Kirti Nagar Main Road – Shadipur Flyover - Patel Road (Main Mathura Marg) – R/A Pusa – Pusa Road – Dayal Chowk – Panchkuian Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road – Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side. From North & East Delhi: Yudhisthir Setu – Boulevard Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover – R/A Jhandewalan – D.B. Gupta Road – Sheela Cinema Road – Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.

Traffic diversion for Old Delhi railway station

From South & East Delhi: Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Noida Link Road – Pusta Road – Yudhister Setu – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Lothian Road – Chhatta Rail – S.P. Mukherjee Marg – Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station. From West & North Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction – Rohtak Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Lothian Road – Chatta Rail – Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

Traffic diversion for Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Ring Road – AIIMS Chowk – Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu – Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg – Lodhi Road – Neela Gumbad – Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg – Nizamuddin Railway Station Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. From East Delhi: Pusta Road/Noida Link Road – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) – Nizamuddin Entry-II Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. From West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction – Mahatma Gandhi Road (Ring Road) – Raja Garden Chowk – Naraina Flyover – Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Ring Road – AIIMS Chowk – Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu – Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg – Lodhi Road – Neela Gumbad – Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg – Nizamuddin Railway Station Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. From North Delhi: Mukarba Chowk – Dr. KB Hedgewar Marg (Outer Ring Road) – Majnu Ka Tila) – Chandgi Ram Akhada – Left loop from Ring Road towards Yudhishthir Setu – GT Road – Shastri Park – Pusta Road/Noida Link Road – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) – Nizamuddin Entry-II Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

Traffic diversion for Sarai Rohilla railway station

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Vande Matram Marg – Dayal Chowk – Faiz Road – New Rohtak Road – Liberty Cinema – Navhind School Marg – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station. From East Delhi: Noida Link Road/Pusta Road – Shastri Park – GT Road – Yudhishthir Setu – GT Karnal Road – Under Rani Jhansi Flyover – Ram Bagh Marg – Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Old Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station. From West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction – Rohtak Road – New Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station. From North Delhi: Azadpur Chowk – Ring Road – Prem Badi Pul – Maharaja Nahar Singh Marg – Inderlok Metro Station – Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Old Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

Traffic advisory to reach New Delhi airport via metro

From Dwarka to T3: Blue Line till Dwarka Sector 21 Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3. From New Delhi to T3: Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3 or Orange Line from Shivaji Stadium till IGI Airport T3. From South Delhi to T3: Pink Line till Dhaula Kuan Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3 or Magenta Line till Hauz Khas Station, Yellow Line till Dilli Haat-INA Station, Pink Line till Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3. From West Delhi to T3: Blue Line till Rajouri Garden Station, Pink Line till Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3. From North Delhi to T3: Red Line till Kashmere Gate Station, Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3. From East Delhi to T3: Pink Line till Welcome Station, Red Line till Kashmere Gate Station, Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3.

Traffic advisory to reach New Delhi airport via road

From Gurugram to T3: NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road. From Gurugram to T1: NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1. From Dwarka to T3: Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road. From Dwarka to T1: Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1. From New Delhi & South Delhi to T3: AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road. From New Delhi & South Delhi to T1: AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1. From West Delhi to T3: Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road.

Metro services

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Delhi POolice, metro rail services will remain available for commuters at all metro stations. However, boarding/de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted on September 9 and 10.