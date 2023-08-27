G20 rehearsals in Delhi: Traffic movement to be affected on these routes today
India is set to host this year's G20 Summit in Delhi from September 8-10.
The Delhi Traffic Police is conducting a two-day Group of 20 or G20 Summit carcade rehearsals in the national capital beginning Saturday to ensure the arrangements are in place for the upcoming multi-national event to be held from September 8-10.
A traffic advisory has been issued as vehicle movement will be regulated on certain routes. “In view of the G20 Summit rehearsals to be held on Augusr 26 and 27, 2023 from 09:00 am to 12:30 pm, traffic regulations will be effective on various roads. Kindly follow the advisory,” the Delhi traffic police posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Also Read| G20 Summit in Delhi: Traffic curbs, alternative routes in commute plan
Regulations on the movement of traffic at the following points:
|Serial Number
|Road Name(s)
|1
|Sardar Patel Marg - Panchsheel Marg
|2
|Sardar Patel Marg - Kautilya Marg
|3
|Roundabout GKP
|4
|Roundabout MLNP
|5
|11 Murti
|6
|Roundabout Teen Murti
|7
|Roundabout Gol Methi
|8
|Roundabout Mansingh Road
|9
|C-Hexagon
|10
|Zakir Hussain Marg - Subramaniam Bharti Marg
|11
|Roundabout Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg
|12
|Roundabout Satya Marg / Shantipath
|13
|Roundabout Windsor Place
|14
|Barakhamba Road Light Signal
|15
|Roundabout Claridges
|16
|Under Moti Bagh Flyover
|17
|Mathura Road
|18
|Bhairon Road - Ring Road
|19
|Roundabout Yashwant Place
|20
|Roundabout Kautilya
|21
|Janpath - Kartavyapath
|22
|Tolstoy Marg - Janpath
|23
|Vivekanand Marg
|24
|Under Lodhi Flyover
|25
|Under Chirag Delhi Flyover
|26
|Press Enclave Road - Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg
|27
|Joseph Tito Marg - Siri Fort Road
|28
|Ip Flyover
|29
|Mahatma Gandhi Marg
|30
|Saleem Garh Bypass
|31
|Shanti Van Chowk
|32
|Rajghat Chowk
|33
|Shershah Road
Earlier, residents were also informed that during the three-day summit, travel and access to the national capital will be severely restricted. Due to security reasons, the authorities said that in the New Delhi district – also known as the Lutyens’ Zone, only residents and those in essential services jobs will be allowed to enter after proving their identity. Other places will also be highly regulated.
This year's Group of 20 (G20) nations summit, led by India, is the biggest multilateral event in Delhi in over a decade. The heads of states and ministers of the G20 nations will arrive for the summit amid tight security ensured by over 10,000 police personnel.
The G20 is made up of 19 countries and the European Union. The high-profile guest list includes prominent world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, government representatives among others.
- Topics
- G20 Summit
- Delhi News
- Delhi Traffic