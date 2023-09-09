G20 Summit: Japan's First Lady dons a saree at President dinner | Watch

From Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's wife Yuko Kishida to IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, several top foreign dignitaries donned traditional Indian ensembles at the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday night.

PM Modi, Japan PM Fumio Kishida, President Droupadi Murmu, Japan's First lady Yuko Kishida.

For the special occasion, all guests were dressed to the nines. Many opted to embrace Indian fashion in special ways.

IMF Chief Georgieva arrived at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner in a purple ethnic suit that she paired with a golden dupatta.

She looked exquisite in Indian wear. (G20 LIVE updates)

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida's wife Yuko Kishida wore a beautiful green saree. She complemented her outfit with a pink blouse.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's wife Tshepo Motsepe donned an Indo-western outfit. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorised it with a gajra.

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar came for the dinner in a black bandhgala suit. His wife Kobita Jugnauth looked gorgeous in a saree.

Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, exuded ethnic charm in a saree teamed with a pearl necklace.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty added a traditional touch to her modern outfit.

Before the start of the dinner, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed world leaders at a dias, set against a backdrop depicting the ruins of the Nalanda University in Bihar and India's G20 presidency theme -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

PM Modi wore a white kurta and churidar. He elevated his look with a blue V-neck striped jacket. President Murmu donned a traditional beige saree with a contrasting turquoise border.

Prior to the dinner, PM Modi met world leaders at the inaugural session of the two-day G20 Summit.