G-23 leaders hold talks with Sonia Gandhi, another meeting likely soon

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met a few dissident leaders of the party at her residence in Delhi. The leaders, also known as G-23, is a grouping of senior party functionaries who have been demanding an organisational overhaul. They held at least two separate meetings over the past one week at former Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence following the Congress’ dismal performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states.

Azad also met Sonia last week to discuss the concerns of the dissenting leaders and work out ways to resolve the issues.

According to a PTI report, senior leaders Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari were among leaders who met Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. The interim party president may meet other functionaries from the grouping in the next few days.

Quoting sources, PTI further reported that the Congress’ central leadership is open to suggestions from the G-23 and has reached out to them in a bid to resolve the differences within and work out a resolution to strengthen the party.

Some of the G-23 leaders may find a place in the decision-making process in the revamped Congress party in line with their demand for collective leadership.

The report said some of these leaders may be accommodated in the Congress Working Committee or in a new body like the parliamentary board – one the proposals of the G-23 regarding policy decisions, including finalising chief ministerial candidates and tie-ups with like-minded parties in states.

The group is also reported to be seeking the ouster of some of Rahul Gandhi’s loyalists from key AICC positions and top on their target are AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and general secretary Ajay Maken. Sources said one or more may be shifted to placate the dissident group.

On March 16, the grouping had said the "only way forward for the Congress was to adopt a model of inclusive and collective leadership and decision making at all levels." G-23 sources said they want to strengthen the Congress and "not undermine it in any way".

