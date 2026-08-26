Gadkari’s office clarifies on his ‘generational shift’ remark

A remark by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on a generational shift that triggered speculation about his future plans has no political undertones and has been taken out of context, his office said on Tuesday. HT Image

“I have seen many ups and downs, received honours, and fulfilled various responsibilities. But I cannot work as hard as I used to. Work must be handed over to the new generation, while the older generation acts as a guiding hand,” the 69-year-old minister said at an event in Nagpur on Sunday, while reflecting on 30 years of active public service.

The comments came amid persistent murmurs of an impending Union Cabinet reshuffle in New Delhi. Gadkari, currently serving his third consecutive term as Union transport minister, has also been facing public and political pushback over the government’s ethanol-blended petrol policies.

In an official clarification, his office maintained that his words were taken entirely out of context by sections of the media and had nothing to do with politics. It said he was speaking specifically about the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, an organisation established by him that runs schools in tribal areas. “In that context, Gadkari said that he could no longer take on as much work as before and that the younger generation should be given an opportunity to take greater responsibility. His remarks were clearly related to the functioning and future leadership of the Trust,” his office said.

To be sure, the backdrop to his statements was a change-of-guard ceremony for the trust with a new team led by incoming president Atul Shirodkar assuming office.