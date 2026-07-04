‘Galti Kiya Hai’: Lalu Yadav on reversed govt order to downgrade security, vacate bungalow

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Saturday lashed out at the NDA government in Bihar over its earlier order directing former chief minister Rabri Devi to vacate the 10, Circular Road bungalow earlier allotted to her and its decision to downgrade their security cover, saying the administration has done a "grave wrong".

Former chief minister Rabri Devi and her family, including Lalu Prasad, had on Thursday vacated the government bungalow at 10 Circular Road, their home for nearly two decades. (ANI)

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Earlier, the state Home Department had withdrawn the Z cover of Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi and replaced it with security by the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP). However, the department on Saturday upgraded the security of the two, providing them with Z category cover.

Responding to the government's decision to upgrade the security, Prasad told reporters: "The government is on the back foot."

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{{^usCountry}} When asked whether the Bihar government had committed a mistake by downgrading their security cover, he replied, "Bahut Galti Kiya Hai (They have done a grave wrong)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked whether the Bihar government had committed a mistake by downgrading their security cover, he replied, "Bahut Galti Kiya Hai (They have done a grave wrong)." {{/usCountry}}

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According to a notification issued by the state Home Department on Saturday, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi have been provided with Z-category security cover. The move comes nearly a month after their security was downgraded.

They have also been provided with bulletproof vehicles. Previously, the couple's Z security cover had been reduced following a review by the state government, a decision that sparked significant political controversy.

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According to sources, Z security is among the highest categories of security cover provided by the government. It entails a dedicated team of trained security personnel equipped with sophisticated weapons and other security equipment.

Former chief minister Rabri Devi and her family, including Lalu Prasad, had on Thursday vacated the government bungalow at 10 Circular Road, their home for nearly two decades.

She is now the opposition leader in the state legislative council.

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Officials of the building construction department on Friday carried out a final inspection of the property before formally taking possession.

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They said the inspection was aimed at assessing the condition of the premises and verifying its fixtures and infrastructure.

It may be recalled that through an order issued on May 27, the Building Construction Department allotted the 10 Circular Road bungalow to BJP leader and state minister Nand Kishor Yadav.