e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Galwan clash soldier succumbs to injuries; cremated in his home district Nainital

Galwan clash soldier succumbs to injuries; cremated in his home district Nainital

Singh’s last remains, draped in tricolour, was brought to his home by the army personnel on Sunday afternoon. His family members paid their last tributes to him after which he was cremated with full military honours at town’s Ranibag crematorium.

india Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai
HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Havaldar Bishan Singh, who was among those injured in the Galwan Valley Clash in Ladakh in June and succumbed to his injuries during treatment on August 14, being cremated with full military honours at Ranibagh in Nainital.
Havaldar Bishan Singh, who was among those injured in the Galwan Valley Clash in Ladakh in June and succumbed to his injuries during treatment on August 14, being cremated with full military honours at Ranibagh in Nainital.(HT Photo)
         

Forty-two-year-old Indian Army jawan from Uttarakhand Havaldar Bishan Singh, who was among those injured in the Galwan Valley Clash in Ladakh in June, succumbed to his injuries during treatment and was cremated with full military honours at his native place Haldwani in Nainital district on Sunday. Singh succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Singh, who hailed from Bangapani area of Pithoragarh, had shifted with his family to Haldwani a few years ago. He is survived by his wife and two children including a son,19 and a daughter, 16. He was to retire on August 31 this year.

Singh’s last remains, draped in tricolour, was brought to his home by the army personnel on Sunday afternoon. His family members paid their last tributes to him after which he was cremated with full military honours at town’s Ranibag crematorium.

Singh was injured in Galwan and undergoing treatment in military hospital in Leh.

“Later he was shifted to the military hospital in Chandigarh on August 6 where he succumbed during treatment on August 14. We were informed about his death by the army authorities late night on that day,” Singh’s daughter Manisha said.

She said that Singh was scheduled to come home early this month but ‘fate had other things for them.’

“I have my birthday on August 18 and my father had promised to come home as he had never visited us on my birthday. But, instead of him, his body reached today,” she said.

tags
top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Third parties to report high value transactions to identify tax evaders, says govt
Third parties to report high value transactions to identify tax evaders, says govt
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In