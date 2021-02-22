'Game over for BJP govt': Akhilesh Yadav on UP budget

Hours after Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government presented the Uttar Pradesh budget for the coming financial year on Monday, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said it did not meet the expectations of the poor and the farmers.

"Poor and farmers were expecting big relief, but their expectations were not met. Now, the government has no time left and people of the state have seen what they did in the past four years," the SP leader said. "Khel khatam, paisa hajam (game over, money usurped)," he added.

The fifth budget of the BJP government, presented by UP finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, was worth ₹5.5 lakh crore. With the Assembly election in the state a year away, CM Adityanath's budget included new schemes of ₹27,598 crore.

"This was the fifth and last budget of the government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his game is over now," said Yadav.

Meanwhile, in a post-budget conference, CM Adityanath congratulated the officials responsible for bringing out the budget. "This is a budget which intends to make Uttar Pradesh self-reliant and provide employment to all categories of people. I congratulate the finance minister and other officials for the budget," he said.

The budget session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on February 18 and will continue till March 10. This budget was the first paperless one to be presented in any state and all lawmakers were given iPads to view the budget highlights which were also displayed on two screens put up in the Assembly.