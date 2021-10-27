Gandhian SN Subba Rao passes away in Jaipur

Eminent Gandhian SN Subba Rao passed away in Jaipur on Wednesday of cardiac arrest. He was 92. Rao was admitted to Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital. His condition deteriorated on Tuesday night and he passed away on Wednesday morning.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra were among those who paid homage to Rao at Jaipur’s Vinoba Gyan Mandir. Gehlot said Rao inspired youths of the country for decades through his camps. He too attended several of his camps.

“I visited him in Bengaluru last year when he was unwell. I told him that I have come to take you with me to Jaipur. Recently, he wrote a letter informing me that he is coming to Jaipur,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot said Rao was admitted to the hospital and he met him several times there. “I came in contact with him when I was 10-year-old. I have also attended many of his camps in Jodhpur. His songs inspired many and I keep his songs on my mobile phone. I was listening to them on the way,” he said.

Also Read |UP sanitation worker death: Kin meet Gehlot, seek protection from UP Police

Earlier, Gehlot tweeted, “The death of the Gandhian ideologue, who inspired the youth of the country for more than 70 years continuously through his camps, is an irreparable loss.” He added Rao started a campaign to make the youth aware throughout his life, telling the new generation about the country even abroad. “I felt at peace while participating in his camps.”

People close to Gehlot say Rao was the guiding force for Gehlot in setting up a separate department for peace and non-violence, and a Gandhi Museum.