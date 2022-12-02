Home / India News / Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express hits cattle, 4th incident in 2 months

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express hits cattle, 4th incident in 2 months

Published on Dec 02, 2022 08:38 AM IST



Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle in Gujarat.(HT_PRINT)
ByKanishka Singharia

In yet another incident, the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Superfast Express rammed into cattle between Udvada and Vapi stations in Gujarat on Thursday evening. The front panel of the train had minor damage due to collision, a railway official was quoted by news agency PTI.

According to Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, the incident occurred near level crossing gate no 87 between Udvada and Vapi around 6.23 pm. “There was a minor dent in the front portion with no operational issues. The dent will be attended to tonight," he said.

After a brief halt, the train resumed journey at 6.35pm.

This is the fourth such incident involving the semi-high speed train on the route since it began operating two months ago. Earlier, on October 6, the engine of the semi-high-speed train was damaged after it collided with cattle on its track near Vatva railway station in the western state.

A similar incident was reported the next day (October 7), when the train hit a cow in between Kanjari and Anand stations, resulting in minor damage to the train's nose panel. Later in the same month, a cow was hit near Atul station in Gujarat’s Valsad.

(With inputs from agency)

    Kanishka Singharia

    



