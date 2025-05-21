Menu Explore
Gang cheats retired cop of 19 lakh by promising home in unfinished building

PTI |
May 21, 2025 05:18 PM IST

One of the accused even handed the complainant a cheque with a fake signature, further cheating him, police said

A 60-year-old retired policeman, who lives in Mumbai, was allegedly cheated of 19 lakh by seven persons over a house in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

While the accused subsequently returned ₹2 lakh, they neither got him the promised flat nor gave back the remaining ₹19 lakh.
While the accused subsequently returned 2 lakh, they neither got him the promised flat nor gave back the remaining 19 lakh. (Representative image)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

In his complaint to the Bazarpeth police station in the Kalyan area, the ex-cop said the accused promised to get him a flat for 21 lakh in a building that was under construction.

While the accused subsequently returned 2 lakh, they neither got him the promised flat nor gave back the remaining 19 lakh, the official said, citing the FIR. The complainant said he was cheated between 2018 and May 2025.

One of the accused even handed the complainant a cheque with a fake signature, further cheating him, the official added.

