Gang cheats retired cop of 19 lakh by promising home in unfinished building

A 60-year-old retired policeman, who lives in Mumbai, was allegedly cheated of ₹19 lakh by seven persons over a house in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Wednesday. While the accused subsequently returned ₹ 2 lakh, they neither got him the promised flat nor gave back the remaining ₹ 19 lakh. (Representative image)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

In his complaint to the Bazarpeth police station in the Kalyan area, the ex-cop said the accused promised to get him a flat for ₹21 lakh in a building that was under construction.

While the accused subsequently returned ₹2 lakh, they neither got him the promised flat nor gave back the remaining ₹19 lakh, the official said, citing the FIR. The complainant said he was cheated between 2018 and May 2025.

One of the accused even handed the complainant a cheque with a fake signature, further cheating him, the official added.