Heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai, Bengal today; IMD predicts showers for Delhi: Weather updates

Delhi is likely to get some relief from the soaring temperatures as the India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms with rain for the national capital on Wednesday, May 21. Unexpected heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Tuesday, resulting in waterlogging and flooding on the busy roads of the financial capital. (HT Photo)

The minimum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be about 39 degrees Celsius.

The temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 41.8 degrees Celsius, along with an increased humidity level, causing unease among people outdoors.

A study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) recently highlighted three key trends across North India; a rise in very warm nights, increasing relative humidity, and heightened heat exposure in dense, urban, and economically critical areas like Delhi, which falls under the high to very high heat risk category.

Additionally, the weather office has forecast thunderstorms with rain for the capital on Thursday as well.

Mumbai weather

Mumbai on Tuesday received rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, slowing down traffic in the financial capital. Officials, as per news agency PTI, described the intensity of the pre-monsoon rain as higher in the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai as compared to the city.

According to the weather department, parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy rain with thunder and gusty winds between May 21 and 24 due to a cyclonic circulation which is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 22, and thereafter, it might move northwards and intensify further.

Under the circulation's influence, the rain activity over Maharashtra might increase over the next three days.

Met department official Shubhangi Bhute said, "There is a possibility of heavy rainfall with thunder at some places, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph or possibly higher at isolated locations."

The parts that are likely to impacted include south Konkan, Mumbai, and south central Maharashtra.

Rain in West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in the northern districts of West Bengal and thunderstorms in the southern parts till Friday.

The weather department said an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh, and the presence of some favourable wind patterns from the Bay of Bengal will lead to enhanced thunderstorms with gust winds, along with heavy rainfall over some districts of the state.

In its weather bulletin, IMD said that the rainfall is likely to occur in south Bengal districts, including Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Hooghly, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, West Midnapore, Birbhum and Murshidabad.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in north Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kamlimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri till Friday.

South India weather

Torrential rain battered the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and claimed eight lives in the process.

Five fatalities were reported in Karnataka, three of whom were in Bengaluru. And three persons were killed in a wall collapse in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

The Met department also issued a 'yellow alert' for heavy rain and strong winds, warning from May 20 to 22.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is very much expected in Kerala during the next 7 days. Earlier on Tuesday, rain battered several areas across the state, including Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, etc.

The IMD said that the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Kerala during the next four to five days, much earlier than the June 1 arrival.

If this happens, then it will be the earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, the IMD data showed.