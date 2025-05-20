Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Southwest monsoon likely to arrive in Kerala over the next 4-5 days: IMD

ByJayashree Nandi
May 20, 2025 01:33 PM IST

If the monsoon arrives in Kerala before time, it will be the earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, the IMD said.

The southwest monsoon is likely to make its onset over Kerala during the next four to five days, much earlier than the usual date of June 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

People travel in a tempo amid pre-monsoon showers in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, on Monday. (PTI Photo)
People travel in a tempo amid pre-monsoon showers in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, on Monday. (PTI Photo)

If the monsoon arrives in Kerala before time, it will be the earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it began on May 23, according to IMD data. The weather department had earlier forecast the onset by May 27.

“Conditions are also likely to become favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon over some more parts of South Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maldives and Comorin area, some parts of Lakshadweep area, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, some more parts South and Central Bay of Bengal, Northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeastern states during the same period,” the IMD said.

HT had earlier reported that the month of May saw unusual weather across India, marked by frequent thunder and dust storms and below normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country. However, experts are convinced that this anomaly will not affect the onset of the southwest monsoon.

One important factor for a normal monsoon over the country is formation of a so-called ‘heat low’ over Northwest India. This creates a trough of low pressure that sucks moist air from the monsoon trough. In its absence, the monsoon may be deficient. At present, there is no ‘heat low’, but the IMD and independent scientists have said monsoon will arrive before its normal arrival date.

An upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast around May 21. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 22. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwards and intensify further, the IMD said on Tuesday.

Get Latest real-time updates on Jayant Narlikar, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on Jayant Narlikar, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Southwest monsoon likely to arrive in Kerala over the next 4-5 days: IMD
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On