close_game
close_game
News / India News / 'Ganga Maha Aarti' at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat following Ram Temple consecration event

'Ganga Maha Aarti' at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat following Ram Temple consecration event

ByHT News Desk
Jan 22, 2024 12:43 PM IST

Religious rituals are also being observed at various temples in Kashi, including the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

In view of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a 'Ganga Maha Aarti' is scheduled to take place at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday evening. Religious rituals are also being observed at various temples in Kashi, including the Kashi Vishwanath temple, where the recitation of Vedas has been ongoing since the morning.

A visual from the Ganga Maha Aart at Dashashwamedh Ghat.(HT File)
A visual from the Ganga Maha Aart at Dashashwamedh Ghat.(HT File)

According to the Public Relations Officer of the temple, Piyush Tiwari, the complex now features two LCD screens for spectators to witness the live telecast of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. Additionally, the Indian Music Arts Center is set to showcase a kathak performance, along with various other programs, as mentioned by Tiwari.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

READ | Ayodhya Ram Mandir pran prathistha: Hindustan Times' complete coverage

As night falls, the entire Kashi Vishwanath temple will be adorned with lamps, creating a captivating display. Jitendra Mohan Puri, the mahant of the Batuk Bhairav temple, shared that the temple has been embellished with flowers, and a total of 5,100 lamps will illuminate the temple complex while the recitation of Sundar Kand takes place.

“On usual days, the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi is performed by seven Archakas, but given today's special occasion, Ganga Aarti will be performed by nine Archakas and this aarti will be given the form of a Maha Aarti,” he said.

Following the ‘aarti,’ Ram Bhajans will be sung, and in the evening, a Deepotsav will be arranged at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, with prasad distributed among the devotees, said Sushant Mishra of the Ganga Seva Nidhi. Boatmen are also providing free ferry services to passengers across the river.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On