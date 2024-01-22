'Ganga Maha Aarti' at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat following Ram Temple consecration event

In view of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a 'Ganga Maha Aarti' is scheduled to take place at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday evening. Religious rituals are also being observed at various temples in Kashi, including the Kashi Vishwanath temple, where the recitation of Vedas has been ongoing since the morning. A visual from the Ganga Maha Aart at Dashashwamedh Ghat.(HT File)

According to the Public Relations Officer of the temple, Piyush Tiwari, the complex now features two LCD screens for spectators to witness the live telecast of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. Additionally, the Indian Music Arts Center is set to showcase a kathak performance, along with various other programs, as mentioned by Tiwari.

As night falls, the entire Kashi Vishwanath temple will be adorned with lamps, creating a captivating display. Jitendra Mohan Puri, the mahant of the Batuk Bhairav temple, shared that the temple has been embellished with flowers, and a total of 5,100 lamps will illuminate the temple complex while the recitation of Sundar Kand takes place.

“On usual days, the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi is performed by seven Archakas, but given today's special occasion, Ganga Aarti will be performed by nine Archakas and this aarti will be given the form of a Maha Aarti,” he said.

Following the ‘aarti,’ Ram Bhajans will be sung, and in the evening, a Deepotsav will be arranged at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, with prasad distributed among the devotees, said Sushant Mishra of the Ganga Seva Nidhi. Boatmen are also providing free ferry services to passengers across the river.

