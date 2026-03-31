Ganga treaty renewal, fuel supply top agenda in Bangladesh Foreign Minister visit to India

New Delhi: The renewal of the Ganga Waters Treaty, which expires this year, and Dhaka’s request for additional fuel supplies following disruptions caused by the West Asian war are expected to top the agenda for Bangladesh foreign minister Khalilur Rahman’s maiden visit to India next week, people familiar with the matter said. This will be the first visit to India by a senior member of the new Bangladesh Nationalist Party government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman (@ihcdhaka X)

Rahman, who served as national security adviser in the previous interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, will travel to New Delhi on his way to Mauritius for the Indian Ocean Conference. He is expected to meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and commerce minister Piyush Goyal on April 8, the people said on condition of anonymity.

This will be the first visit to India by a senior member of the new Bangladesh Nationalist Party government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, and comes at a time when both sides are rebuilding their ties after the strains witnessed under the caretaker administration.

Rahman, Bangladesh’s nominee for presidency of the UN General Assembly for 2026-2027, is expected to seek India’s support for the election. Rahman joined the UN secretariat as a special adviser at the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in 1999 and has held several senior positions within the UN system at Geneva and New York.

Also Read | Bangladesh FM’s India trip likely in April, first since Tarique Rahman took power

The renewal of the three-decade-old treaty for the sharing of Ganga waters, signed in December 1996, has been in focus in recent weeks, with teams from India and Bangladesh carrying out hydrological and technical assessments in both countries. This is part of the work to renew the crucial pact that governs discharges by India, the upper riparian state, into Bangladesh.

Officials have said the impact of the climate crisis on water flows and the role of the West Bengal government are crucial factors for the deal. The state government has to sign off on the renewal of the water-sharing treaty.

The people said Rahman is expected to bring up Dhaka’s recent request for additional fuel supplies, especially diesel, in view of an energy crisis in Bangladesh precipitated by the war against Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. In this context, a meeting between Rahman and petroleum minister Hardeep Puri isn’t being ruled out, the people said.

Indian officials have acknowledged requests from neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, for additional fuel supplies and said these will be addressed keeping in mind India’s own energy requirements, availability of fuel stocks and refining capacity.