Atiq Ahmad sent to 14-day judicial custody by UP court in Umesh Pal murder case

Gangster-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad along with his younger brother and former MLA, Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf on Thursday were sent to 14-day Judicial custody by the court of chief judicial magistrate-Prayagraj. Atiq Ahmad was brought to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail and his brother from Bareilly jail.

Amid high security deployment, the two were presented in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam on thursday morning.

Atiq's son Asad Ahmad - who was wanted in Umesh Pal murder case - was killed in an encounter with UP Police's Special Task Force in Jhansi.

Atiq Ahmad is also an accused in the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was a key witness in the 2005 killing of BSP lawmaker Raju Pal and was shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj on February 24.

