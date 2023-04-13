Home / India News / Atiq Ahmad sent to 14-day judicial custody by UP court in Umesh Pal murder case

Atiq Ahmad sent to 14-day judicial custody by UP court in Umesh Pal murder case

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2023 02:51 PM IST

Amid high security deployment, the two were presented in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam on thursday morning.

Gangster-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad along with his younger brother and former MLA, Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf on Thursday were sent to 14-day Judicial custody by the court of chief judicial magistrate-Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmad was brought to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail and his brother from Bareilly jail.
Atiq Ahmad was brought to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail and his brother from Bareilly jail.

Amid high security deployment, the two were presented in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam on thursday morning.

Atiq Ahmad was brought to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail and his brother from Bareilly jail.

Atiq's son Asad Ahmad - who was wanted in Umesh Pal murder case - was killed in an encounter with UP Police's Special Task Force in Jhansi.

Atiq Ahmad is also an accused in the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was a key witness in the 2005 killing of BSP lawmaker Raju Pal and was shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj on February 24.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
atiq ahmad uttar pradesh
atiq ahmad uttar pradesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out