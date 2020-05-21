e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Gangster Chhota Shakeel’s sister dies

Gangster Chhota Shakeel’s sister dies

Fehmida Arif Shaikh, who was married to Arif Abu Bakr Shaikh alias Arif Bhaijan, died after brief illness, he said.

india Updated: May 21, 2020 08:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
Fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel was Dawood Ibrahim’s aide
Fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel was Dawood Ibrahim’s aide
         

Fehmida Arif Shaikh, sister of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel, died here on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

Fehmida Arif Shaikh, who was married to Arif Abu Bakr Shaikh alias Arif Bhaijan, died after brief illness, he said.

Arif Shaikh allegedly headed Shakeel’s operations in India before being arrested in 2018 by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai crime branch.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In