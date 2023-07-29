Home / India News / Gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide held after 25 years in 1997 murder case

Gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide held after 25 years in 1997 murder case

PTI
Jul 29, 2023

An alleged aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel was arrested after being on the run for over 25 years, in connection with a murder.

An alleged aide of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel was arrested in connection with a murder after being on the run for more than 25 years, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide Laik Mohammed Fida Hussain Shaikh
Gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide Laik Mohammed Fida Hussain Shaikh

Laik Mohammed Fida Hussain Shaikh (50), who used to stay in Dongri in south Mumbai then, was held on Thursday near Thane railway station by a team of Pydhonie police, the official said.

"Shaikh, who was working for the Chhota Shakeel gang, and his aides shot dead a Chhota Rajan gang member in 1997. The court had declared him an absconder in the case. We got a tip off he was staying in Mumbra in Thane and laid a trap to nab him," the official said.

