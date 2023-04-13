Gangster Deepak Boxer appears before Delhi's Patiala House court | VIDEO

Deepak Pahal alias Deepak Boxer who was brought to Delhi from Mexico on Wednesday, is appearing before the Patiala House court on Thursday. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the gangster can be seen surrounded by authorities on the court premises.

Deepak Boxer (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi Police Special Cell detained gangster Deepak Boxer in Mexico with the help of the FBI in a joint operation on April 5. He was absconding in several cases including the murder of a builder in the Civil Lines area of Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the first time that a criminal has been brought from a place like Mexico, Delhi Police special CP HGS Dhaliwal said. “There is no other bigger gangster in Delhi-NCR than Deepak Boxer,” he added.

Also read: ‘Boxer’ arrest: How FBI, Delhi Police coordinated on Operation Mexico

Resident of Haryana's Sonipat - Deepak was a winner in a national-level boxing championship. According to officials, after he failed to make it big in the sport further, he entered the world of crime around 2014-15 when he met a local criminal associated with Jitender Gogi. He then became the head of the gang.

Deepak fled India in January this year and had been trying to enter the US recently. Reportedly, he made a fake passport from Bareilly in the name of Ravi Antil and flew from Kolkata to Dubai, and then reached Mexico via Almaty, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Spain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}