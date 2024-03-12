Gangster Kala Jatheri marries 'Revolver Rani' Anuradha under tight security

Strict security measures were taken on Tuesday morning in Delhi's Dwarka for the wedding of notorious gangster Sandeep, also known as Kala Jatheri, and history-sheeter Anuradha Choudhary. Sandeep, currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, was granted parole by a Delhi court for his wedding. Kala Jatheri along with wife Anuradha Choudhary. (ANI)

The SWAT (Special Weapons and Techniques) team of Delhi Police Special Cell, third battalion, special staff and approximately 150-200 police personnel, were stationed at the wedding venue in Dwarka.

Furthermore, the banquet hall owner was instructed to install CCTV cameras throughout the premises. The 'Grih Pravesh' ceremony for the bride is scheduled for March 13 at around 11 am in Jatheri village in Haryana's Sonipat.

Jatheri had petitioned for custody parole on humanitarian grounds for his marriage. Through advocate Rohit Dalal, applications were submitted citing marriage as a constitutional right under Article 21. Both the applicant or accused, as well as his fiancée, are of legal age according to the stipulations outlined in the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955.

It was argued that denying marriage to Jatheri would be prejudicial and violate Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. Jatheri, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, had been granted the time of 10 am to 4 pm for his wedding by a Delhi court earlier.

Earlier Delhi's Dwarka court on Friday remanded gangster Kala Jatheri after three days of custody by the Delhi Police crime branch. He was arrested in relation to an extortion case involving the disclosure of other accused persons. Jatheri was also detained for various serious offences, including those under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), for allegedly operating an organized crime syndicate. Kala Jatheri and Anuradha Choudhary were apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in July 2021.

Anuradha, a member of the Kala Jatheri gang and a close associate of the deceased gangster Anandpal Singh, faces multiple charges of extortion, kidnapping, murder, and abduction in Rajasthan and Delhi, and is currently out on bail.

(With inputs from ANI)