 Gangster Kala Jatheri marries 'Revolver Rani' Anuradha under tight security | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Gangster Kala Jatheri marries 'Revolver Rani' Anuradha under tight security

Gangster Kala Jatheri marries 'Revolver Rani' Anuradha under tight security

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2024 08:39 PM IST

Sandeep, currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, was granted parole by a Delhi court for his wedding.

Strict security measures were taken on Tuesday morning in Delhi's Dwarka for the wedding of notorious gangster Sandeep, also known as Kala Jatheri, and history-sheeter Anuradha Choudhary. Sandeep, currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, was granted parole by a Delhi court for his wedding.

Kala Jatheri along with wife Anuradha Choudhary. (ANI)
Kala Jatheri along with wife Anuradha Choudhary. (ANI)

The SWAT (Special Weapons and Techniques) team of Delhi Police Special Cell, third battalion, special staff and approximately 150-200 police personnel, were stationed at the wedding venue in Dwarka.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Furthermore, the banquet hall owner was instructed to install CCTV cameras throughout the premises. The 'Grih Pravesh' ceremony for the bride is scheduled for March 13 at around 11 am in Jatheri village in Haryana's Sonipat.

Jatheri had petitioned for custody parole on humanitarian grounds for his marriage. Through advocate Rohit Dalal, applications were submitted citing marriage as a constitutional right under Article 21. Both the applicant or accused, as well as his fiancée, are of legal age according to the stipulations outlined in the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955.

READ | Kala Jatheri, Delhi’s most wanted gangster, arrested

It was argued that denying marriage to Jatheri would be prejudicial and violate Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. Jatheri, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, had been granted the time of 10 am to 4 pm for his wedding by a Delhi court earlier.

Earlier Delhi's Dwarka court on Friday remanded gangster Kala Jatheri after three days of custody by the Delhi Police crime branch. He was arrested in relation to an extortion case involving the disclosure of other accused persons. Jatheri was also detained for various serious offences, including those under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), for allegedly operating an organized crime syndicate. Kala Jatheri and Anuradha Choudhary were apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in July 2021.

Anuradha, a member of the Kala Jatheri gang and a close associate of the deceased gangster Anandpal Singh, faces multiple charges of extortion, kidnapping, murder, and abduction in Rajasthan and Delhi, and is currently out on bail.

(With inputs from ANI)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana CM News live, CAA India Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On