Gangster couple Kala Jathedi, Anuradha Choudhary's wedding in Delhi's Dwarka, 200 cops in attendance

Santosh Garden, a banquet in Delhi's Dwarka, is set to turn into a ‘fortress’ on March 12 with over 200 police personnel in attendance. The reason: gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi will tie the knots with “history-sheeter” Anuradha Choudhary alias ‘Madam Minz’. Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi will tie the knots with “history-sheeter” Anuradha Choudhary alias ‘Madam Minz’.

The banquet in Dwarka Sector-3, has been booked by Sandeep's lawyer for ₹51,000. The marriage will witness the deployment of 250 policemen along with SWAT (Special Weapons and Techniques) commandoes carrying hi-tech weapons. The Delhi Police personnel will include teams of special cell, crime branch and Haryana's CIA (crime investigation agency), news agency PTI reported.

The Delhi Police has made a strategic plan to avert any incident knowing Sandeep's notoriety and his previous records, it reported.

Who is Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi?

Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, currently lodged in Tihar jail, has fled once from the custody of Haryana Police and also orchestrated an escape of his associate from the custody of Delhi Police.

Once a wanted and rewardee of ₹ 7 lakh, Kala Jathedi from Haryana's Sonipat has got a parole of six hours for his marriage by a Delhi court. He will marry Anuradha Choudhary, who also faces several criminal records.

7 lakh, Kala Jathedi from Haryana's Sonipat has got a parole of six hours for his marriage by a Delhi court. He will marry Anuradha Choudhary, who also faces several criminal records. A police officer told PTI that Kala Jathedi had fled from the custody of Haryana Police while being escorted to Faridabad court in 2020. His gang men had surrounded the police and opened fire at them, leaving one police personnel injured.

In 2021, Kala Jathedi along with his associates orchestrated a shootout in Delhi's GTB Hospital and managed to free one Kuldeep Fajja from the custody of Delhi Police. Fajja was later caught and killed in an encounter with Delhi Police's special cell.

The court order states that Kala Jathedi has got permission from 10am to 4pm for his marriage. On the next day, March 13, he will taken to his home town in Jathedi village in Sonipat for the couple's home-coming rituals.

Close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Kala Jathedi is a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and is facing over a dozen cases of robbery, murders, attempt to murder, extortions and arms Act in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, according to Delhi Police records.

He has also been involved in cases of contract killings and extortions with the businessmen, another officer said.

Wedding guests

Kala Jathedi's family has already shared a list of 150 guests with the local police, another officer told the news agency. The waiters and other workers during the marriage will be given identity cards.

What about Anuradha Choudhary?

The Indian Express reported that from Anuradha’s side, her sister and brother will be in attendance.

Anuradha had been involved in several kidnapping and extortion cases in the past, which she had carried out at Rajasthan gangster Anand Pal’s behest, the newspaper reported.