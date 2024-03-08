1996 gangland killing: Ejaz Lakdawala gets life term, Chhota Rajan acquitted

MUMBAI: A special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act) court on Thursday sentenced gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, who once worked with Chhota Rajan, to life imprisonment for allegedly being involved in the murder of Syed Farid Maqbool Hussain — allegedly out of rivalry with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. It was alleged that the deceased was a part of a Dawood Ibrahim gang and hence, the murder was committed out of gang rivalry between the two gangs. Underworld gangster Ejaz Lakdawala

The court, however, acquitted Chhota Rajan at whose behest the murder was allegedly committed, for want of cogent evidence to link him to the crime.

According to the prosecution, represented by special public prosecutor Pradeep D Gharat, the case had two events on October 7, 1996. The first event was around 6.45pm at Silverstone Export Shop on Mohammad Ali Road, where Hussain was shot. Though Hussain was rushed to JJ Hospital by his brother and his friend, but he succumbed to his injuries sometime later.

“My brother Farid was sitting in his office. Some crackers-like sounds were heard and two tall persons were seen rushing out of the shop. When I took him to JJ Hospital, he informed me that he was requesting the person to spare him, but he said to my brother, ‘Mere pair mat pad, nana ke pair padna tha, ab upar ja’ (don’t request me, you should’ve requested Nana, now you must die). Later I came to know that dreaded criminal Chhota Rajan was nana,” said the deceased’s brother Sayyed Sohel Makbul Hussain submitted in his written statement

The second event stated by the prosecution was when the two accused were trying to escape, the police personnel that were patrolling the streets chased and caught them and noticed that one of the accused was limping due to an injury.

Apart from the witness testimonies, the prosecution further pointed out that the Forensic Science Laboratory stated that all the bullets and cartridges recovered by the police were fired from the same revolver, urging the court that the irresistible conclusion had to be drawn that all the bullets were fired from the revolver recovered from one of two assailants.

After hearing the arguments at length special judge AM Patil convicted Lakdawala for committing an offence punishable under sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 27(1) of the Arms Act and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The advocate appearing for the accused said that they will approach the High court.