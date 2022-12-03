Gangster Raju Theth shot dead in Rajasthan's Sikar; NIA suspects Lawrence Bishnoi's hand

A Delhi court on Saturday extended gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's NIA remand by four days in connection with the Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Bishnoi was produced before the court through video conference at the end of his 10-day remand.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), while seeking the remand of Bishnoi, stated that contract killing is happening in neighbouring Rajasthan as the gangster's involvement is also suspected in today's shootout in the state, news agency ANI reported.

A gangster, Raju Theth, was shot dead by four men at the gate of his house in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Saturday. Theth had several criminal cases against him and was on bail. He was the rival of dreaded criminal Anandpal Singh, who was killed in a police encounter in June 2017.

Four assailants opened fire at Theth at the main gate of his house on Piprali road under Udyog Nagar police station, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Rasthradeep told news agency PTI.

“Haryana and Jhunjhunu borders have been sealed,” the police said.

Soon after the murder, a person named Rohit Godara, who introduced himself from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility on Facebook, saying it was revenge for Anandpal Singh and Balbir Banuda. Banuda, a gangster who was a member of the Anandpal gang, was killed in a gang war in Bikaner jail in July 2014.

Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told ANI that a thorough probe will be done and all the culprits will be brought to justice. “Similar 2-3 incidents took place in Jaipur recently and all the criminals involved were arrested,” he said.

“I appeal to people not to indulge in any criminal activities. There has been a sharp spike in the gang wars, the Rajasthan government will take all possible steps and put these gangsters behind the bars,” Khachariyawas said.

Meanwhile, another man, Tarachand Jaat, who had sustained bullet injuries in the shootout by criminals, succumbs to his injuries. He had come to meet his daughter who is residing in a hostel near the crime spot.

Soon after the shootout, supporters of Thet and an organisation, Veer Taj Sena, announced a shutdown in Sikar. They refused to accept the body or allow a postmortem until the accused are arrested.

