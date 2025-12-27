Gangster Vinay Tyagi shot repeatedly while on way to court dies in Rishikesh

Gangster Vinay Tyagi succumbed to his injuries at Rishikesh’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, three days after two assailants on a motorcycle fired at him while police were taking him to court in Uttarakhand’s Laksar. Tyagi sustained injuries to his chest, arm, and neck. Tyagi faced over 50 criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. (Shutterstock)

Senior police superintendent (Haridwar) Pramendra Dobhal said they have added Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to the case after Tyagi’s death. “Two accused in the case have been arrested and are in judicial custody. They told police that the shooting was carried out over a financial dispute,” Dobhal said.

He added that three police personnel accompanying Tyagi at the time of the attack have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty. “A departmental probe has been ordered. The superintendent of police (rural) has been appointed to investigate the matter. Stern action will be taken if negligence is established,” he said.

Tyagi faced over 50 criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Police said the assailants, Sunny Yadav alias Shera, 28, a resident of Udham Singh Nagar, and Ajay Saini, 24, of Kashipur, ambushed the police vehicle carrying Tyagi when it slowed down due to traffic congestion.

The attackers blocked the vehicle’s path and fired multiple rounds from close range, critically injuring Tyagi. Two policemen were also injured in the firing.

The two assailants were arrested on Thursday from forests near Sikandarpur village along the Bijnor Highway. Dobhal said the two had been arrested in a robbery case in Kashipur and were out on bail.

Police cited a preliminary investigation and said Yadav had financial transactions with Tyagi and had been tracking his movements. “Vinay Tyagi was allegedly threatening Sunny when he demanded repayment of money. After learning that Tyagi was to be produced in court on December 24, Sunny, along with his associate Ajay, planned and executed the attack to take revenge,” said Dobhal.