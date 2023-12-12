Gangster’s partner under lens for Rajput Karni Sena chief’s murder

The Rajasthan Police has started investigating the role of a 28-year-old woman in the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, chief of Hindu right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (SRRKS), officers aware of the matter said, adding that the person is an acquaintance of the key conspirator in the murder that has fuelled protests across the desert state. Protest against the murder of Karni Sena chief Gogamedi, in Jaipur on Wednesday. (ANI)

According to the police officers cited above, the woman, Charanjeet Singh (alias Chinnu), who lives in Dubai, is in a relationship with Rohit Godara, an associate of imprisoned criminal Lawrence Bishnoi who claimed responsibility for Gogamedi’s murder.

The woman’s father, Anand Pal Singh, was a Rajput leader who was shot dead during an encounter with the Rajasthan Police in 2017, said investigators.

It was unclear if Anand Pal was actively associated with the SRRKS.

A senior member of the Rajasthan Police’s 11-member special investigation team formed to crack the Gogamedi murder case said the SRRKS chief’s relations with Chinnu soured after her father’s death.

“Gogamedi led the statewide protests against Anand Pal’s police encounter. But his family and supporters always believed Gogamedi collected funds in the SRRKS’s name and later sidelined them,” said the member cited above.

“Two years after her father’s death, Chinnu settled in Dubai and Godara moved to Canada. According to our intelligence inputs, Godara regularly visits Dubai and stays at Chinnu’s place there. So, we can’t rule out Chinnu’s involvement in the murder,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

However, Chinnu, in a video released on social networking sites refuted the allegations.

“I can’t even think about the murder of Sukhdev Singh kakosa (uncle),” she said in the video.

The officer added that police are also probing the role of a woman who is associated with imprisoned gangster Kala Jatheri.

“The woman was associated with Anand Pal Singh from 2013. After he died, she joined Jatheri and allegedly served as a link between Godara and other gangs involved in dealing with arms and extortion in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi. Jatheri is very close to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar,” said the officer.

The two assailants who gunned down Gogamedi at his Jaipur residence last week are Jaipur-based Rohit Rathore and Haryana-based Nitin Fauji.

“Rathore, during the interrogation, said they got the logistics to carry out the murder after getting a green signal from both Godara and Chinnu,” the officer said.