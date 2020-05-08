e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report

Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report

india Updated: May 08, 2020 00:36 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI Photo )
         

Gas fumes were reported to be leaking again from the tanker where there was Styrene leakage earlier on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

“Around 50 fire staffers, with NDRF’s support, are carrying out operation. We’ve ordered evacuation of villages in 2-3 km radius for safe side precautions,” Visakhapatnam District Fire Officer Sandeep Anand was quoted as saying.

tags
top news
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper