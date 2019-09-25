Gas leak at ONGC’s Uran plant triggers panic, cops say nothing to worry

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:50 IST

Panic erupted among residents of Uran after leakage of gas at the ONGC plant located at Nagaon in the early hours of Wednesday. The police, however, said it had happened as part of an ongoing repairs in the plant and that there is nothing to worry about it.

The gas leak came days after a massive fire at the plant earlier this month that killed four people. The dead included a senior ONGC officer.

Jagdish Kulkarni, senior inspector of Uran police station said the gas leak on Wednesday morning was reported when repairs were going on at the plant.

“Some gas leaked around 5.30 am on Wednesday… It was an expected incident,” he said.

But people in the vicinity did not know that.

“The situation is normal in the entire area and the residents have no reason to worry about it. We will take all precautionary measures,” the police officer said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 12:42 IST