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Pawan Khera's anticipatory bill rejected by Gauhati high court in Assam CM wife FIR

Gauhati High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with an FIR lodged by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 11:25 am IST
Edited by Priyanshu Priya
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The Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with an FIR lodged by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, reported news agency ANI.

The row erupted after Khera, addressing a press conference in Guwahati, alleged that Assam CM's wife Riniki holds three passports.(ANI/PTI)

As reported by HT earlier, a legal team representing the Assam Congress had approached the high court on Monday by filing a petition on behalf of Khera.

The plea was heard by a single bench of Justice Parthiv Jyoti Saikia on Tuesday, who reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides for over three hours.

Appearing for the Congress leader via video conferencing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that remarks made by the chief minister in response to the Congress leader’s allegations pointed to “political vendetta,” a news agency PTI report said.

Singhvi submitted that the petitioner is not a “flight risk” and that there was no necessity for his arrest.

What's the case

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawala attacked Khera following the high court order, alleging that the party was targeting Assam and had resorted to misinformation.

He said, “Where is this Babbar Sher? He has become Bheegi Billi after targeting Assam on insurrection of Pakistan & Rahul Gandhi using forged documents. Cong hates Assam.”

 
assam guwahati high court himanta biswa sarma pawan khera
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