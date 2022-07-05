Home / India News / Gaurav Yadav to be officiating DGP of Punjab
Gaurav Yadav to be officiating DGP of Punjab

Senior IPS officer Gaurav Yadav on Monday was appointed as Punjab’s officiating DGP after current state police head V K Bhawra decided to proceed on a two-month leave from Tuesday.
Published on Jul 05, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByRavinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh

Yadav, who was serving as special DGP, Punjab (administration), will take charge as head of police force (HoPF) in addition to his own duties during Bhawra’s leave period, according to an order issued by the state home department.

Bhawra, who was appointed as the state’s top cop six months ago, was reportedly asked to resign from his post after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s defeat in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, which has largely been attributed to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, HT had reported earlier.

Last week, he wrote a letter to the Punjab government and Union home ministry on his willingness to go on a central deputation. His wife, Anjali Bhawra, an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, is already on a central deputation.

Yadav, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was posted as special principal secretary to chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

