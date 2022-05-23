Gautam Adani, Karuna Nundy, Khurram Parvez among Time's 100 most influential people 2022 | Full list
Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy, business tycoon Gautam Adani and prominent Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez have been named among the world’s 100 most influential people of 2022 by TIME magazine. The list has been divided into six categories – Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders and Innovators.
While Adani has been named under the Titans category along with the likes of Apple CEO Tim Cook and American host Oprah Winfrey, Nundy and Parvez found their place under the Leaders category along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukraine counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The magazine said Nundy is not just a lawyer but also a public activist who ably—and bravely—uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change. She is a “champion of women’s rights” who has advocated for the reform of antirape laws and fought cases relating to sexual harassment in the workplace.
According to Time, Adani Group is now a national behemoth in the world’s sixth-largest economy, though Adani stays out of the public eye, quietly building his empire.
“Adani… competes with Warren Buffett to be the world’s fifth-richest person. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stated goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025, Adani’s journey may have only just begun,” it reported.
Journalist Rana Ayyub, who wrote for Time, said Parvez, chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances, was arrested in November of last year. “He had to be silenced, for his was a voice that resounded around the globe for his fierce fight against human rights violations and injustices in the Kashmir region… The soft-spoken Khurram is almost a modern-day David who gave a voice to families that lost their children to enforced disappearances, allegedly by the Indian state," she wrote.
Here is the full list:
TITANS
Gautam Adani
Tim Cook
Oprah Winfrey
Christine Lagarde
Michelle Yeoh
Kris Jenner
Andy Jassy
Sally Rooney
Hwang Dong-hyuk
Sam Bankman-Fried
Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Alex Morgan
Elizabeth Alexander
David Zaslav
LEADERS
Karuna Nundy
Khurram Parvez
Mia Mottley
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Joe Rogan
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Ron DeSantis
Joe Biden
Yoon Suk-yeol
Vladimir Putin
Olaf Scholz
Samia Suluhu Hassan
Kevin McCarthy
Abiy Ahmed
Kyrsten Sinema
Gabriel Boric
Letitia James
Valeriy Zaluzhnyy
Lynn Fitch
Umar Ata Bandial
Sun Chunlan
INNOVATORS
Zendaya
Taika Waititi
Miranda Lambert
Derrick Palmer and Chris Smalls
Josh Wardle
Michelle Zauner
Demna
Timnit Gebru
Mike Cannon-Brookes
Bela Bajaria
Sevgil Musaieva
Francis Kéré
David Vélez
Michael Schatz, Karen Miga, Evan Eichler, and Adam Phillippy
ARTISTS
Simu Liu
Andrew Garfield
Zoë Kravitz
Sarah Jessica Parker
Amanda Seyfried
Quinta Brunson
Pete Davidson
Channing Tatum
Nathan Chen
Mila Kunis
Jeremy Strong
Faith Ringgold
Ariana DeBose
Jazmine Sullivan
Michael R. Jackson
ICONS
Mary J. Blige
Dmitry Muratov
Issa Rae
Keanu Reeves
Adele
Rafael Nadal
Maya Lin
Jon Batiste
Nadine Smith
Peng Shuai
Hoda Khamosh
PIONEERS
Candace Parker
Frances Haugen
Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson
Sônia Guajajara
Stéphane Bancel
Emily Oster
Valérie Masson-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai
Eileen Gu
Tulio de Oliveira and Sikhulile Moyo
Nan Goldin
Mazen Darwish and Anwar Al Bunni
Emmett Schelling
Cristina Villarreal Velásquez and Ana Cristina González Vélez
Gregory L. Robinson
