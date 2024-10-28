Menu Explore
Gautam Singhania slams Lamborghini for ‘brand arrogance’

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ria Amol Wadikar
Oct 28, 2024 08:59 AM IST

The textile tycoon took issue with the luxury carmaker's lack of response to issues with their Lamborghini Revuelto model

Chairman and managing director of Raymond Ltd, Gautam Singhania, expressed his disappointment with Lamborghini India's head and the Asia head for not responding to his issues as a customer.

Textile tycoon Gautam Singhania aired his disappointment with Lamborghini on social media(Gautam Singhania/X)
Textile tycoon Gautam Singhania aired his disappointment with Lamborghini on social media(Gautam Singhania/X)

Singhania took to X to slam the ‘arrogance’ of the Italian carmaker and said that no member of the Asia or India team had reached to him despite his complaints.

“I'm shocked at the arrogance of India Head [Sharad Agarwal] and Asia Head Francesco Scardaoni. Not one has reached out to even check what the customer issues are,” said Singhania in his post.

He also expressed dismay at the lack of any contact from the Indian head of Lamborghini, Sharad Agarwal, towards “a loyal old customer” like Singhania.

The textile company chairman had shared his poor experience with the car last month on social media after taking a test drive of the new Lamborghini Revuelto, which ended up having a total electrical failure resulting in it getting stranded at Mumbai's trans-harbour link.

“I took the new Lamborghini Revuelto for a test drive and ended up stranded on the trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure. It's a brand-new car—are there reliability concerns? This is the third one I've heard of experiencing issues within 15 days of delivery,” said Singhania on October 3.

He also followed up on his post on X two days later to share a photo of the new car being towed from the trans-harbour link.

“Here is evidence of the brand new Revuelto having to be towed away due to total electrical failure. Are these cars reliable?” said Singhania, questioning the capabilities of the car.

While some netizens agreed with Singhania about the lack of any response from the company being disrespectful, others poked fun at the situation.

“Don’t these super cars comes with the classic ‘Dhakka’ start feature? Looks like Maruti is ahead in usability for Indian roads,” said one user.

