This Indian billionaire was once kidnapped for $1.5 million ransom, then held hostage during Mumbai terror attacks

He is today recognised as one of India’s most influential businessmen, a tycoon who rose from humble beginnings to become India’s second-richest person. But not many know that his business tycoon cheated death twice. We are referring, of course, to Gautam Adani, who helmed Adani Group’s meteoric rise to a major force in the Indian business landscape. Meet the 62-year-old Indian billionaire who cheated death twice.

Gautam Adani was born into a Gujarati Jain family in Ahmedabad in 1962 as one of eight children. His father was a small textile merchant, while his mother was a homemaker. After dropping out of Gujarat University, Adani started his own business in 1988 when he launched Adani Exports, now known as Adani Enterprises, the holding company of the Adani Group. So began his ascent to unimaginable heights.

Today, at the age of 62, Gautam Adani is worth a staggering $93.5 billion as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This makes him India’s second-richest man, behind only Mukesh Ambani. His Adani Group has interests in various sectors, from energy to agriculture, real estate to defense and more.

While Gautam Adani’s businesses are public news, not many know that the Indian billionaire has cheated death not once, but twice. Adani has survived a kidnapping and lived through the Mumbai terror attacks.

Kidnapping in 1998

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has cheated death twice,(REUTERS)

In 1998, Gautam Adani and his companion, Shantilal Patel, were kidnapped at gunpoint by bandits in Ahmedabad. The two were leaving Karnavati Club in a car when their vehicle was ambushed by goons.

According to Financial Express, the bandits, riding scooters, forced the car to stop and abducted both Adani and Patel. They were taken to an unknown location and a ransom of $1.5 to $2 million was demanded for their release. They were both released the same day.

Much later when he spoke about the incident, Adani said: “Two or three very unfortunate incidents happened in my life, that is one of them.”

Mumbai terror attacks

Adani’s second brush with death came on November 26, 2008, when he was held hostage at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai during the Mumbai terror attacks.

Business Standard reported that Adani had met Dubai Port CEO Mohammed Sharaf for a meal at the hotel. After the meeting, he was about to pay his bill and exit when some business associates asked him to stay for a cup of coffee and some more business discussions.

It was then that terrorists attacked the hotel. Taj staff escorted Adani and other guests first to the hotel kitchen and then to the basement. The billionaire spent the night in the basement before he was rescued the following day.

After landing at Ahmedabad in his private jet on November 27, Adani had said, "I saw death at a distance of just 15 feet."