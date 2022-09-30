Home / India News / Gehlot and Pilot supporters continue to be at loggerheads

Published on Sep 30, 2022 12:23 AM IST

The tussle between supporters of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, continued on Thursday.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT photo/Sanjeev Verma)
BySachin Saini, Jaipur

A day after he was called a “middleman” by Pilot loyalist MLA Ved Prakash Solanki, Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation chairman and Gehlot supporter, Dharmendra Rathore, accused the former of assisting the opposition BJP in the 2021 zila pramukh elections.

“I will provide proof on who is a traitor and who is loyal. It will come before everyone. Solanki had met BJP president Satish Poonia at a hotel during zila parishad election,” he told reporters.

Rathore has been sent a notice for ‘indiscipline’ by the party leadership following Sunday’s rebellion over the possible appointment of Pilot as Gehlot’s successor.

State minister Govind Ram Meghwal, who was in-charge for zila parishad election held in 2021, said he had also complained about MLA Solanki harming the party but Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken did not act on it.

Meanwhile, state minister Murari Lal Meena hit out at Rathore for calling Pilot a “traitor” on Wednesday.

“The manner in which unparliamentary language is being used for us is unfortunate. As long as they kept getting creamy posts, they talked of high command. But when they got unwelcoming news, they were shocked, started talking about such things,” Meena said.

    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

