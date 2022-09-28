Gehlot likely to meet Sonia Gandhi, file nomination for Cong presidential poll

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot was due to arrive in New Delhi, where he is expected to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and likely to file the nomination for Congress presidential election. Gehlot met over two dozen Congress lawmakers, including ministers, at his residence late on Tuesday and told them everything was fine and that they should have faith in Gandhi. (Also Read | Gehlot meets Congress lawmakers, tells them have faith in Sonia Gandhi)

A Congress panel has accused three legislators of indiscipline but refrained from blaming Gehlot for the Rajasthan turmoil, potentially for some manoeuvring space to resolve the crisis.

The party’s old guard has appeared to be coalescing to navigate the turmoil as Sachin Pilot flew to the capital to meet Gandhi on Tuesday.

Central observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge have criticised the role of state minister Shanti Dhariwal for calling a meeting of 90-odd legislators on Sunday evening to oppose Pilot’s possible elevation as the next chief minister should Gehlot be elected Congress president in the October 17 poll.

Hours after the panel’s nine-page report was submitted to Gandhi, the Congress sent show-cause notices to Dhariwal, minister Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore.

The crisis began late on Sunday when Maken and Kharge arrived in Jaipur to hold a Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting, which was to virtually formalise the transfer of power from Gehlot to Pilot in the state by passing a resolution authorising Gandhi to pick the next chief minister.

But 92 lawmakers, ostensibly loyal to Gehlot, gathered at Dhariwal’s residence instead and said they either wanted Gehlot to continue or have the chance to pick his successor in the state.

The CLP meeting was scuttled as the lawmakers went to the residence of speaker CP Joshi and handed in a joint resignation letter.

The unexpected defiance of the Rajasthan legislators, who have said they oppose Pilot because he led an unsuccessful rebellion against Gehlot in 2020, is seen as an affront to the party leadership.

Until the weekend, Gehlot was certain to file his nomination for the presidential poll. But the unexpected rebellion cast a cloud over his candidature.

Pilot flew to Kerala last week to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi. Legislators close to Gehlot saw it as a signal that Pilot enjoyed the trust of the Gandhi family and could be their nominee for the chief minister’s post.

Rajasthan is one of only two states where the Congress is in power on its own, and goes to the polls in 14 months.

