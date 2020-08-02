e-paper
Home / India News / Gehlot writes to PM Modi, urges him to chair meet with CMs for Covid-19 management

Gehlot writes to PM Modi, urges him to chair meet with CMs for Covid-19 management

He said due to the state’s efforts, the rate of infected people which was 2.12% as on June 17 has been limited to 2.79% as on August 1. The recovery rate of these infected people is 77.29% as on August 1 in the state.

india Updated: Aug 02, 2020 18:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to the Prime Minister asking for a virtual meeting on Covid-19 management.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to the Prime Minister asking for a virtual meeting on Covid-19 management.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to hold a video conference with chief ministers regarding Covid-19 management in several states.

“The fight against the Covid-19 pandemic has reached a decisive phase. All states with their full strength and resources have tried to stop the spread of Covid-19. At the same time, financial support has also been provided to needy people, who have lost their means of livelihood during this epidemic,” Gehlot wrote in the letter.

“In such a difficult and challenging time you had meaningful dialogue with the Chief Ministers of the states through video conferencing in the last few months, which is commendable. Along with the ideals of collaborative federalism, such dialogues help in exchange of knowledge, knowledge of better strategies being adopted in various states and establishing mutual coordination,” he said.

Informing about the Rajasthan government’s efforts he said, “I have been closely supervising the management of the Covid-19 epidemic in the state. Till June 17, the total samples collected for tests were 6.37 lakh, which has increased to 15.26 lakh as on August 1.”

He said due to the state’s efforts, the rate of infected people which was 2.12% as on June 17 has been limited to 2.79% as on August 1. The recovery rate of these infected people is 77.29% as on August 1 in the state.

“We are constantly striving to reduce the mortality rate of those infected with Covid-19. The death rate of people infected with Covid-19 has decreased from 2.31% in June to 1.62% on August 1. The daily testing capacity has been increased from 22,000 to 45,000 on August 1. The number of sample collections has also increased from 13,000 to 28,000 per day,” he said.

“The last communication you had with the chief ministers of states was on June 17, the indicators of Covid-19 and the economic scenario of the states have changed a lot due to the long-term lockdown. I request you that in the current circumstances, a video conference should be organized for quick dialogue with the chief ministers regarding the management of the Covid-19 epidemic. I am confident that with mutual support and coordination, we will overcome this challenge,” he said.

