General NS Raja Subramani takes charge as India's new chief of defence staff

General NS Raja Subramani took charge as India’s new chief of defence staff (CDS) on Sunday, succeeding General Anil Chauhan, who completed his tenure as the country’s senior-most military officer on Saturday.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani speaks to the media during a ceremony marking his assumption of charge as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), in New Delhi.(PTI)

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The appointment comes at a crucial time as the armed forces push ahead with theatreisation, a long-awaited reform aimed at bringing together military resources and capabilities for future warfare.

New CDS’ primary focus

Soon after taking charge, the officer said strengthening the transformation of the armed forces and carrying out organisational reforms to improve tri-services integration and coordination would be among his top priorities.

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{{^usCountry}} "We will accelerate the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapons in our armed forces," he said in a brief media statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We will accelerate the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapons in our armed forces," he said in a brief media statement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Our armed forces consistently demonstrated professionalism and operational decisiveness in safeguarding our national interests. We are committed to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our armed forces consistently demonstrated professionalism and operational decisiveness in safeguarding our national interests. We are committed to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I assure citizens of India that armed forces will continue to serve the nation with dedication, courage, honour and professionalism," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I assure citizens of India that armed forces will continue to serve the nation with dedication, courage, honour and professionalism," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also said efforts would be made to speed up the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapon systems across the armed forces. India gets new CDS: Who is General NS Raja Subramani? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said efforts would be made to speed up the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapon systems across the armed forces. India gets new CDS: Who is General NS Raja Subramani? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} General Subramani is the third Army officer to serve as CDS, after General Bipin Rawat and General Chauhan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} General Subramani is the third Army officer to serve as CDS, after General Bipin Rawat and General Chauhan. {{/usCountry}}

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A graduate of the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, he was commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 14, 1985.

He is one year junior to Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who are due to retire in June and October, respectively.

The new CDS is expected to fast-track the creation of joint services commands, one of the central goals of the theatreisation programme. These commands are intended to bring personnel, assets and operational resources from the Army, Navy and Air Force under a single commander-in-chief.

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With inputs from agencies

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