Geo-tagging shelter homes, increased pool testing: Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 plan

india

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 11:21 IST

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to focus on districts with no or less than ten coronavirus cases so that industrial activities can start soon in those areas, HT’s Hindi language publication Live Hindustan reported. In this manner, small industrial activities can be started in around 45 districts across Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees of the state to review the situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Adityanath directed officials to ensure geo-tagging of all shelter homes in the state, on the lines of the community kitchens, news agency IANS reported.

The chief minister also asked health officials to increase pool testing in all Covid-19 hospitals in order to maximise testing facilities. Adityanath asked the officials to promote cashless payment through Rupay card.

According to the Ministry of Health, 1868 people have been infected from Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh. While 289 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state, 29 have died from the infection here.