Geological Survey of India finds promising gold deposit in Karnataka

The state of Karnataka could yet again provide an impetus to India’s gold production ambitions with a promising new find in the village of Ajjanahalli, about 80 kilometres north-west from Bengaluru. The region is part of a traditionally gold-ore rich area and if mined efficiently can be a valuable addition to India’s dismally small list of gold mines.

For a gold crazy country like ours, the amount of gold actually mined in the country is incredibly little. Out of an annual consumption of about 900 tonnes, India produces a measly 1-1.5 tonnes of gold and imports the rest. M Sridhar, Additional Director and Head, Southern Region, Geological Survey of India (GSI) told the Hindustan Times, “Given that most of our existing mines are nearing exhaustion or already exhausted, fresh occurrence of gold is a reason to rejoice. Our exploration so far is encouraging enough for us to move onto the next stage and take a step towards mining the precious metal.”

Digging deep

The Ajjanahalli gold prospect is part of the Chitradurga greenstone belt, a linear North to South sequence of volcanic and sedimentary rocks of Archean age around Chitradurga town. As Professor M. Santosh, geologist at the University of Adelaide, Australia explains, “Many of the ancient ‘cratons’ on the globe are composed of granite-greenstone terrane and were mainly formed during the Neoarchean period, that is, 2,800 to 2,500 million years ago. Some of the world’s most important gold resources occur within such Archean greenstone belts.” He adds, “In Karnataka, the Archean greenstone are potential hosts of gold minerilization and have been historically explored and mined for gold, such as in the case of Kolar and Hutti. The new find of gold mineralization in Karnataka by the GSI further underlines the importance of the various Archean greenstone belts as hosts for the precious metal, and offer scope for further exploration in this region.”

While the first documentation of occurrence of gold in this area was done way back in 1849, the GSI had started systematic geological mapping of Ajjanahalli in the 1980s. This was discontinued in 1991 and the GSI started its second phase of exploration in the area in 2004. “We had several old or ancient workings to go by to decide on sites to explore,” a senior scientist at GSI, associated with the Ajjanahalli gold prospect told the Hindustan Times. The scientist did not wish to be named. Ancient workings are historical records of gold being mined in any given area. He adds, “We have completed reconnaissance and preliminary exploration and are moving forward with general exploration. If we get positive results, we will recommend mining the area for gold ore.” The GSI has explored nearly 10 square kilometres in Ajjanahalli so far. As the GSI official says, “There are probably more than 10 explorations happening across Karnataka for gold and among them, we believe Ajjanahalli shows great promise.” There have been two previous attempts at mining for gold in Ajjanahalli, in 1907 and in 1993. The mining operations were discontinued in both those occasions after a few years. “We hope that with new technology, the gold ore found in this region can be more effectively mined than during previous attempts,” said the GSI official.

Commercial viability

India imports about $33.65 billion dollars of gold annually to satisfy the growing demand for the precious metal, primarily for jewellery. After crude petroleum, India imports gold the most. As of now, there is only one working mine run by the Hutti Gold Mines Limited (HGML) which has gold ore reserves of about 31.02 million tonnes which can last for about 60 years and yield about 150.4 tonnes of gold. “There is a huge demand and supply gap and the need for new mines in our country are urgent,” says M Sridhar. “The gold ore grade in Ajjanahalli is not in the same standard as other existing mines. Given that consumption will only increase, we hope this will be a valuable addition in any case.”

A 2011 report by the Core Group on Gold and Precious Metals, constituted by the Union Ministry of Mines, states that India has the potential to produce 100 to 200 tonnes of gold in a year from about 20 mines. The Union finance minister has also announced a comprehensive gold policy for India which is set to be released soon.

Prabhakar Sangoormath, general manager, HGML says, “This is a preliminary study by GSI and they will be carrying out further detailed exploration to study mining feasibility. We will decide whether to bid for mining the site based on the results of that study.” He adds, “Demand for gold is increasing and it is difficult to get a workable gold deposit. So if a good new deposit is found, it is good for the country.”

