German President Steinmeier accorded ceremonial welcome in Delhi

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday in the presence of his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Steinmeier, accompanied by his wife Elke Budenbender, was received by Modi.

He was also accorded with the Guard of Honour.

After receiving the ceremonial welcome, the German president visted Rajghat and paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Later in the day, Steinmeier will hold a bilateral meeting with Modi to explore ways to further broad base ties between the two countries.

Steinmeier, who is on his first visit to India as the German president arrived in India on Thursday. He began his five-day trip with a visit to Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.