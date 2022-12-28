'Modiji, I extend my love, support... ': Rahul Gandhi's message after PM's mother hospitalised

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 03:45 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi is currently admitted in Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital and her condition is stable.

PM Modi seen seeking blessing from his mother Heeraben Modi in March, 2022.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is hospitalised in Ahmedabad.“A bond between a mother and her son is indeed precious. Modi ji, I extend my love and support to you in such difficult time. I hope your mother recovers soon”, Gandhi tweeted.

The prime minister's mother is currently admitted at UN Mehta Hospital's Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. The hospital said her condition is stable.According to media reports, the security around the hospital has been tightened. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel is currently present at the hospital. The prime minister's mother is in the 100th year of her life. On June 18, Modi tweeted,"Maa…this isn’t a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude."

