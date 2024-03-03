Ghaziabad man kills wife, keeps corpse for four days. Neighbours found out when…

In a shocking incident from Ghaziabad, a 55-year-old man named Bharat Singh allegedly killed his wife Sunita and kept her corpse at home for four days. Reportedly, neighbours found about the incident on Saturday when an allegedly intoxicated Singh confessed to killing his wife after unbearable stench started coming from his Ghaziabad home. The neighbours then informed police. In a shocking incident from Ghaziabad, a 55-year-old man named Bharat Singh allegedly killed his wife Sunita and kept her corpse at home for four days. (Representational picture)(File photo)

The horrible incident took place at a rented flat in Ambedkar Nagar in Ghaziabad. A senior police officer has revealed how neighbours found out about Sunita's death.

"There was a foul smell emanating from the house. Neighbours who went there saw the body of the woman on the bed and alerted police," the police officer told The Times of India.

The report says that Singh allegedly killed Sunita on February 27 and stayed in the house for few days. ACP(Masuri) Naresh Kumar said that they received information about the body around 3pm on Saturday. Kumar shared that Singh was taken into custody and the body was sent for postmortem examination. The body had started decomposing.

Another police officer has said that it was second marriage for both Singh and Sunita. He added that the couple married two and a half years ago after staying in a live-in-relationship for several years. He further informed that Singh continued to provide financial assistance to his first wife despite the disapproval of Sunita. Singh's first wife frequently visited their house which often led to brawls between Singh and Sunita.

"On the night of February 27, a heated argument ensued, culminating in Bharat strangling Sunita. Bharat, employed as a salesman, refrained from leaving till Friday when he locked his main door and left for work," the officer said.