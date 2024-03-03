 Delhi Police sub-inspector shoots self in Madhur Vihar apartment | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Delhi Police sub-inspector shoots self in Madhur Vihar apartment

Delhi Police sub-inspector shoots self in Madhur Vihar apartment

PTI
Mar 03, 2024

In Madhur Vihar, police found the apartment locked. They then climbed to the balcony and discovered SI Ganesh dead inside with a pistol on his lap.

A sub-inspector of Delhi Police died by allegedly shooting himself with a pistol at his flat in east Delhi, in a suspected case of suicide, officials said on Sunday.

No suicide note has yet been recovered from the spot, the officer said, adding that further probe is underway in the matter. (File)
No suicide note has yet been recovered from the spot, the officer said, adding that further probe is underway in the matter. (File)

According to police, the deceased has been identified as K Ganesh, a resident of Telangana who was currently posted at the Madhur Vihar police station here.

"In the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at around 2 am, the police got a call from the family members of the SI, saying the officer was not responding to their calls," a senior police officer said.

This raised suspicion and the local police rushed to the Ganesh's flat in Madhur Vihar, the officer said.

As the apartment was found locked from inside, the police team climbed up to the balcony of the flat, situated on the building's first floor. On peeping through the glass pane, they spotted SI Ganesh lying dead inside with a pistol on his lap, the officer added.

"Crime and forensic teams were called to the spot. Prima facie, it seems the SI committed suicide using a firearm," the officer said

No suicide note has yet been recovered from the spot, the officer said, adding that further probe is underway in the matter.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

Sunday, March 03, 2024
