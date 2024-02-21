4 booked for shooting at guest at Manesar restaurant

Gurugram: Four suspects were booked for allegedly shooting at a guest inside a restaurant at Sector-1 in Manesar during a brawl that broke out at a birthday party, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the prime suspect pulled out a pistol and opened fire in the air resulting in panic among restaurant staff and other guests and they started leaving the premises. (Representational image)

Investigators said that the incident took place at about 8.30pm on Monday when at least 14 guests in two groups separately reached the restaurant for a birthday party. They said after the cake cutting ceremony and dinner along with drinks, a brawl broke out.

Station house officer of the Manesar police station, Inspector Virender Khatri, said a group of four suspects, who were drunk, had joined the 10 guests for the party later.

“One of the guests, Sandeep Singh, had asked the four to back off as they started creating a nuisance after drinking further. This annoyed the suspects and a brawl broke out as Singh pushed one of them,” Khatri said.

According to the police, the prime suspect pulled out a pistol and opened fire in the air resulting in panic among restaurant staff and other guests and they started leaving the premises.

In the meantime, he opened fire again and shot at Singh with whom he had an argument after being asked to leave, they said.

According to investigators, all of them walked out of the restaurant and again entered into a brawl on the road. Later, they fled in four to five cars.

Investigators said Singh was rushed to a private hospital in Sector-87 but he could not be treated due to the absence of a surgeon after which police took him to the government hospital in Sector-10.

“A restaurant employee had noted down the registration number of one of the cars in which the suspects fled. After sometime, the suspects returned and left after abusing and threatening the staff and telling them not to contact the police,” an official said, adding that someone had already alerted the police control room by then.

Based on the complaint of restaurant manager Harshad Raj Kumawat, a FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at the Manesar police station on Tuesday.