Assam cop allegedly kills self with service revolver after shooting woman

Silchar: An on-duty cop in Assam’s Dibrugarh district died by suicide after allegedly shooting himself using his service revolver after firing at a woman, officials familiar with the matter said. (Representative Photo)

The incident took place in the Lahowal area around 2am on Saturday, according to the police.

The deceased cop, identified as Anupam Gowala, a resident of Jorhat district, was the officer-in-charge of Namrup police station, Dibrugarh.

The woman has been identified as Bishnupriya Lahon Gogoi, a resident of the Rangpuria area under the Lahowal police station.

Bipul Gogoi, the woman’s husband, who claimed to be the eyewitness to the incident, said the police officer forcibly entered their house at around 2am and asked his wife to go with him. “When I tried to stop him, he warned and threatened me with his gun”.

Bipul said that after his wife refused to go with the officer, it led to a scuffle between the two, and Gowala opened fire at her, causing severe injuries. “Later, he pointed the gun to his head and shot himself in front of me,” Bipul said.

He immediately called the police, who arrived at the incident spot and recovered the dead cop’s body. His wife was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Bipul informed that one bullet hit his wife’s lungs and the doctors said that she might need critical surgery.

Gowala’s body has been sent for postmortem, said police.

Police said that they are investigating the matter and interrogating other possible eyewitnesses. “This is a sensitive matter and we are investigating it further,” an investigating police officer said.