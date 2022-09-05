Ghaziabad man kills wife over dowry: Police

A man allegedly killed his 26-year-old wife by hitting her with a baseball bat before strangling her at Misalgarhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad late on Sunday night. Police said they were informed about the murder when the woman’s parents came to know about it. Gaurav Kumar, 26, who married Tina in February, had been demanding dowry, they added.

“We last spoke to her around midnight on Sunday...then we got a call from our relatives who live in the same locality that Tina has been killed. We rushed to her in-laws’ house and saw severe injuries on her head and a piece of cloth tied to her neck,” said Tina’s uncle, Suresh Chand.

He said Kumar had asked for a Royal Enfield motorbike but they could only give a less expensive one. “Later, he demanded a car. Her father paid him ₹3 lakhs last month for it. On Sunday night, her husband beat Tina up with a baseball bat and later strangled her with a piece of cloth.”

Assistant police superintendent Akash Patel said they have arrested Kumar and his family on the complaint of Tina’s relatives. “They have alleged that their daughter was killed for dowry. Her husband is also of a suspicious nature and he had frequent altercations with his wife after marriage. The body has been sent for autopsy but prima facie it seems a clear-cut case of murder. We found the body in his house and there were severe injuries on her head, and it seems like a case of strangulation.”