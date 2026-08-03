Ghaziabad psychiatrist found dead year after divorce battle, suicide suspected

A 39-year-old psychiatrist was found dead after allegedly falling from the fifth floor of her home in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension on Sunday evening, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened around 7pm on Sunday when the guards and locals heard a loud noise of someone falling. (Representational/AI-generated image)

According to police, the incident happened around 7pm on Sunday when the guards and locals heard a loud noise of someone falling.

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“They rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead. The police identified her. She was a psychiatrist practicing in Ghaziabad and faced a divorce about one-and-a-half years ago. There were some legal cases also going on between the woman and her husband. So, it is suspected that she died by suicide after going into a state of depression,” assistant commissioner of police (Nandgram) Ziauddin Ahmad told HT.

Police said that they have not found a suicide note, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.

“Her family has so far not registered a police complaint into the matter. If they come up with any complaint, the police will take suitable action. She was staying alone in her flat, and her father is a resident of Ghaziabad,” ACP added.

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{{^usCountry}} Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. {{/usCountry}}

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