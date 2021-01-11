Ghazipur, Chilla borders partially blocked; Singhu, Tikri remain closed

The traffic moving from Noida and Ghaziabad towards Delhi remained affected on Monday as Ghazipur and Chilla borders continue to remain partially blocked with only one carriageway open, for those leaving Delhi. The traffic going towards Delhi at both these borders has been diverted as farmers continue their agitation against the three farm laws, blocking one carriageway. Singhu and Tikri borders, however, continue to remain completely blocked since November 26.

A senior police officer said the traffic moving from Delhi to Noida is smooth as usual at Chilla border while the carriageway leading to Delhi remains blocked. Farmers also continue to block one carriageway on Delhi-Meerut elevated expressway, while the other one, for those exiting Delhi, is open with normal traffic, he said.

“There is sufficient deployment of force at both the borders to ensure law and order. Efforts are being made to minimise the inconvenience to the public,” the officer said.

At Ghazipur border, the NH-24 service lane that has been blocked by the farmers since November 27, also continued to remain closed for traffic on Monday.

Apart from Chilla and Ghazipur borders, the borders that continue to remain completely blocked are -- Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Jharoda, Piao Maniyari, and Mangesh .

Delhi Traffic Police, in its advisory, asked people to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Chilla, Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders. The traffic police said that currently available borders to Haryana are the following -- Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Delhi Traffic Police also took to social media to update the traffic situation. In one of its tweets, the police said, “The Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni Borders.”

Police also tweeted, “Singhu, Auchandi ,Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders closed. Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44.”