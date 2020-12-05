GHMC election: Why TRS may need support of others to win mayor post

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 23:16 IST

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has emerged as the largest party in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council election by winning 55 wards out of 150. The BJP has won 48 and the AIMIM finished third with 44.

But TRS may need the support of others to retain the mayor’s post.

Here is how GHMC mayor is elected

> Apart from the 149 candidates who won on Friday (result of one seat is pending), there are 52 ex-officio members who will get to vote for the mayor. These ex-officio members are MLCs,MPs from Hyderabad.

> Out of these 52, seven are ineligible to vote this time as they have voted in suburban municipalities. The rule is the ex-officio members should not have voted in the last six months in the same capacity. This brings the number of ex-officio members to 45.

> Out of these 45, 31 belong to the TRS, 10 to AIMIM, three to the BJP and 1 to Congress.

> 150 elected members and 45 ex-officio members take the total strength of the GHMC to 195. To win majority, one needs 98 votes. With 55 wards and 31 ex-officio members, the TRS will stand at 86, which is why it may need the support of the AIMIM.

However, neither the TRS nor the AIMIM has said anything on forging an alliance as the result of one seat was not declared. Out of 150 wards, results of 149 were declared on Friday. AIMIM has said unless all results are out, there is no deliberation on mayor vote.

Meanwhile, the term of the present GHMC will end in February 2021. So the new ward councillors will only take oath in February.

(With agency inputs)