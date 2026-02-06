CM Yogi orders FIR, Netflix trailer removed: ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ row explained

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’, an upcoming Netflix release starring Manoj Bajpayee, has stirred political controversy in Uttar Pradesh, with the Yogi Adityanath government ordering an FIR against the film’s director, Neeraj Pandey, on Friday over the title. Actor Manoj Bajpayee during promotions for the upcoming film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', at a Netflix event called '#NextOnNetflix', in Mumbai, Tuesday night, Feb. 3, 2026. (PTI File)

The Centre has also initiated action against the film, ordering Netflix to take down its trailer from the streaming platform.

The movie also reviewed a notice from a Mumbai-based organisation, Film Makers Combine (FMC), which has written to the film’s production house and Netflix, urging them to exercise restraint in using the title.

It's the title that has stirred a row, which quickly became political and allegations of caste targeting against the director, himself a Brahmin by caste, came to the fore.

Charges against Neeraj Pandey in the FIR The FIR against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ director Neeraj Pandey has been lodged at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station on charges of attempting to spread social discord, hurting religious and caste sentiments, and disturbing public peace and law and order.

The move by the Yogi Adityanath government comes amid recent protests over the “equity regulations” notified by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The government cited possible law and order problems, claiming that there was

widespread anger among the Brahmin community and various social organisations regarding the film’s name and content. It said that several organisations have warned of aggressive protests against the movie.

The government statement added that the Hazratganj Police registered the FIR under relevant sections of law against the film’s director and his team due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

What the police said on the ‘Ghooskhor Pandat' row Police said in a press note that, prima facie, the director and his team promoted the film with the intent to spread social discord, disrupt peace, and damage communal harmony.

The FIR was filed by Station House Officer of Hazratganj police station, Vikram Singh.

Singh said that the FIR mentions the aspect of caste-based insult, stating that the film’s title appears to have been deliberately chosen to target and insult a particular community/caste (Brahmins).

Police also clarified that subsequent action will be taken based on available evidence, promoted content, and applicable legal provisions during the course of the probe.

BSP chief Mayawati slams the movie The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati backed the FIR against the movie and its director, the right step, and demanded a ban on such caste-targeting films.

“It is a matter of deep sorrow and concern that for some time now, not only in Uttar Pradesh but now even in films, the term ‘Pandit’ is being portrayed as synonymous with bribery and corruption, thereby insulting and disrespecting the entire community across the country. This has led to intense anger and resentment within the Brahmin community. Our party strongly condemns this in the harshest words,” the BSP supremo wrote on X.

“The BSP demands that the central government immediately impose a ban on such caste-targeting films (web series) like ‘Ghooskhor Pandit’. At the same time, the registration of an FIR by the Lucknow Police in this matter is an appropriate step,” Mayawati added.

Neeraj Pandey, Manoj Bajpayee break the silence Following the uproar against the movie ‘Ghooskhor Pandat', actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote on X: “This was not meant to be a statement about any community… The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material, in light of the public sentiment…”

Director Neeraj Pandey also broke his silence amid the controversy.

He shared a post on X, which read: “Our film is a fictional cop drama and the term ‘Pandat’ is simply used as a colloquial name for a fictional character… As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility… we understand that the title… has caused hurt to some viewers… and have decided to take down all promotional material for the time being…”