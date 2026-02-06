Ghooskhor Pandat teaser and promotional material removed by Netflix on Centre's directive, says BJP amid backlash

In a post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter), BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “We wholeheartedly commend the Centre's swift and decisive action! Offensive content, such as the derogatory film Ghooskhor Pandat, has not only been removed from the platform, but an FIR has also been registered in the case. This sends a clear message that insults to Sanatan Dharma will no longer be tolerated.”

According to PTI, the BJP said the Centre has asked Netflix to remove the teaser for the Ghooskhor Pandat film and other promotional content from its OTT platform and elsewhere. “Taking swift action in the matter, the Centre has asked Netflix to remove the teaser and all other promotional content of the film. Such a kind of thing, which is against any society, is completely unacceptable,” said a BJP leader.

After massive backlash for Netflix's Neeraj Pandey film Ghooskhor Pandat, the ruling BJP Party says that the Centre has asked the OTT platform to take down the teaser and other promotional material. This comes after the teaser was pulled after a row, and both Neeraj and the film's lead, Manoj Bajpayee , released statements. (Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee breaks silence after FIR on Neeraj Pandey, Ghooskhor Pandat team: ‘Not a statement on community’ )

“We are committed to taking the strictest possible action against those who demean any caste or community for commercial gains,” wrote the spokesperson, adding, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas is our guiding principle.”

The controversy surrounding Ghooskhor Pandat This comes after Netflix India announced its 2026 slate, and the title Ghooskhor Pandat, along with its teaser, sparked backlash on social media. The controversy also led to the registration of an FIR against Neeraj and the film’s team at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting following a complaint.

After Netflix took down all Ghooskhor Pandat promotional material on Friday, both Neeraj and Manoj released statements on social media. “Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community,” explained Neeraj.

“As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community,” wrote Manoj.

With inputs from PTI